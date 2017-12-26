Baseball prospect offers his parents a surprise that hits home

More
Pavin Smith used some of his $5 million signing bonus from the Arizona Diamondbacks to pay off his parents' home mortgage.
1:12 | 12/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baseball prospect offers his parents a surprise that hits home
They just content they were there smile. Furlough letters to each and yet doing that you know. Theme. Larson. Our customers me yeah. Pre pre. Names yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51996624,"title":"Baseball prospect offers his parents a surprise that hits home","duration":"1:12","description":"Pavin Smith used some of his $5 million signing bonus from the Arizona Diamondbacks to pay off his parents' home mortgage.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baseball-prospect-offers-parents-surprise-hits-home-51996624","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.