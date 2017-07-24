Transcript for Bear takes a dip in Tennessee pool

Mercer any. There's a lot of time here and it. She needs to come look. Yeah yeah yeah. Knuckled Ryan Anderson permanent. Yeah the only good yeah. I see the myth. And you. This being anything isn't taken him to move them to do most. Anything he wanted him yeah. Skinner yeah. You don't believe there of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.