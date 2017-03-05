Transcript for Biking while blind: 'I couldn't believe it'

Mike on bike in it and right in the Central Park me an organization called in tandem. And help you on line right and the bison. And Gemma Gemma air leads give us that. She does she leaves me all over the world there's nowhere I go to Jessica with what is your vision what are you seeing right now I can sort of talent is dark shades of trees. My vision is about this long. And it's progressive I would follow downstairs I had a bicycle accident but my hand opened here has I didn't see another bicycle and cashed in when we discovered my hearing loss and sport. Because I have severe hearing loss in addition. I am definitely. You've got to be one of us. People who are legally deaf blind who is also write them write off tightening he can't get me on his mind and dad. I didn't believe I was so proud of myself there might I Kenya this again and other financings. Free is a green light on the map of the mice don't. She's sitting and watching me god and she's just sitting there all normal mind. And then was delighted when I did not. Being able to get back on a bike. Yes and do it safely I love it. So around. News.

