Transcript for When Black culture and Pop culture intersect

That blackouts winner it that's where the revolution it is the revolution is on Twitter. But you see how much content you've given us for five years for for eight. Pray I'm not managed in the mind mapping it out in you know here's a saying I'll give you some perspective here and casually outside girl has a public sense. And a million something followers on I'm Nancy Graham and and it's on Hanna Barbara Brock and peaches who did you know on week. Is doing it ain't gonna front me asking for people to pay her so like. We are giving away all of this contents. And to an all these means and all of these dances and all of these. Catch phrases and all the stuff that just give away on Twitter for free and then we don't get compensated for an and then like that damned Daniel kids go on Allen and get a check for 101000 dollars. And so I am trying to hit. But in practice for myself and encourage other black people to not just give away all of their staff are free but there's no reason that you can't. He. You know. It costs ten bucks to buy a domain. Like if if the girl behind on sleek new that. Maybe she could have bought that domain and then sold bachelor. However many thousand dollars she's. You know stupid brands that want to get and that buying on frequent we don't have ownership about what actually DJ Beverly Todd bought black girl magic. From the from blackouts aren't so we get so few highlights total. Money it's we should why doesn't have that great but okay try it. Black twitter.com home. Is best to walk website which he's just filled with. Crap adds yeah so any time because I don't think it has the kids who owns fox twitter.com and I went and searched and I was like somebody bought this has played bunch of new ads on and they're holding it hoping that you have enough money to buy it. You know I'm say and so these are things that are not like instilled in us we are. It's not necessarily our fault. But. I think we have to start being more business minded in that respect because. And you know there are people who are being mediocre and they're just. We re purpose seeing things from our culture and making fortunes and critters off event and you know our. I mean all every single mean that every single. Imus planning cancer program he created that would meet Peta that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.