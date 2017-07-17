Boy delivers doughnuts to cops all over the U.S.

More
This 9-year-old Florida boy is on a mission to hand-deliver boxes of doughnuts to police officers across the country to thank them for their service.
1:10 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy delivers doughnuts to cops all over the U.S.
At my best and we'll keep them home. I can't. All are hopeful that the economy is. Not think you're talking American Palmolive elements I was blessed by. You can do what he says and I think everybody in America and Plum Island on an incentive. Package destinies are local which begins its violent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48690414,"title":"Boy delivers doughnuts to cops all over the U.S.","duration":"1:10","description":"This 9-year-old Florida boy is on a mission to hand-deliver boxes of doughnuts to police officers across the country to thank them for their service.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/boy-delivers-doughnuts-cops-us-48690414","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.