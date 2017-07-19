Boy finds 1.2 million-year-old elephant-like fossil

Jude Sparks, 10, found an animal fossil near his home in New Mexico, which is now being preserved at New Mexico State University.
1:04 | 07/19/17

Transcript for Boy finds 1.2 million-year-old elephant-like fossil

