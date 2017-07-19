Boy with special needs gets custom log cabin

Evan Vaudry, 6, woke up to a log cabin in his backyard thanks to Make-A-Wish.
0:52 | 07/19/17

Transcript for Boy with special needs gets custom log cabin
They told us anything outside her when she was two years old at the time. They asses if Lee had thought about Alicia at the time and seven really hadn't and you think about it. Sealy sleep spills illustrate this. A different.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

