Bride and groom hit the slopes after their wedding ceremony

More
Andrew Leonard and Chela Davison had a ski-themed wedding at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in Canada.
0:42 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride and groom hit the slopes after their wedding ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46992404,"title":"Bride and groom hit the slopes after their wedding ceremony ","duration":"0:42","description":"Andrew Leonard and Chela Davison had a ski-themed wedding at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in Canada.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bride-groom-hit-slopes-wedding-ceremony-46992404","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.