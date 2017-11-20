Bride surprises father fighting leukemia with wedding inside hospital

More
Vieneese Stanton's father, Preston Rolan, was diagnosed with leukemia in February. When doctors told her that Rolan had only months to live, she surprised him by moving up her wedding and holding it inside his hospital.
0:36 | 11/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride surprises father fighting leukemia with wedding inside hospital
About one Saturday. Thank everybody and yes certainly. Six thought I might make another season. Costs all the doctors you know help me and nurses. And when you operate only as so you've got to smile at me you've got no choice though on Monday. And I'm is that Pullman. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51284002,"title":"Bride surprises father fighting leukemia with wedding inside hospital","duration":"0:36","description":"Vieneese Stanton's father, Preston Rolan, was diagnosed with leukemia in February. When doctors told her that Rolan had only months to live, she surprised him by moving up her wedding and holding it inside his hospital.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/bride-surprises-father-fighting-leukemia-wedding-inside-hospital-51284002","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.