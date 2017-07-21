Bride's dad makes cardboard cutout of her dog so he can attend wedding

Hillary Bowles' dad surprised her with a cardboard cutout of her dog, Leo, at her July 3 wedding in Charleston, South Carolina.
0:33 | 07/21/17

