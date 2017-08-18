Transcript for California woman hits slot jackpot in Vegas airport

Awaiting an airport for your fight isn't so bad after all this California woman with playing a slot machine at the Las Vegas airport before returning home. She says she visits face several times a year and always has little gambling but this time. She hit the jackpot on the wheel of fortune slot she won one point six million dollars trade fair at the airport she looks happy about it. He contended that she's just done they think of how many drinks you can get the airport bar hop. Please more flight delays.

