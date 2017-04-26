Canadian firefighters rescue woman from crane in Toronto

Firefighters perform risky rescue of woman stuck atop a crane in Toronto; she faces a mischief charge. "I'm not a hero ... I'm just doing my job."
1:07 | 04/26/17

