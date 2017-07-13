Chiropractor dad wears his newborn baby in a wrap while examining patients

Dr. Tom Williams, owner of Roots Family Chiropractic in Chicago, Illinois, holds his 9-week-old baby, Oliver, while treating his patients in the office.
0:41 | 07/13/17

Transcript for Chiropractor dad wears his newborn baby in a wrap while examining patients
