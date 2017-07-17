Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride

Erica Davidovich, 31, of Valley Village, California, welcomed a baby boy on July 14 inside an Uber car.
0:42 | 07/17/17

Transcript for Couple welcomes baby during Uber ride
