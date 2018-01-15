CVS takes a stand against Photoshopping

The drug store chain will stop altering beauty imagery it creates for its stores, website and social media.
0:51 | 01/15/18

We've been very focused on a lot of trans. Happening particularly in media from ground up body imagery so we thought it was really. An important moment to listen to our customers. To see the conversations there happening. And the opportunity we have as a beauty leader to listen to those voices of our consumers into something. Which really could be a force for change in policy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

