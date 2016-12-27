Dogs Refuse to Leave Owner's Side in Emergency Room

After a man in Peru fell and hit his head, his two dogs jumped in the ambulance with him and wouldn't leave his side.
0:49 | 12/27/16

Comments
Transcript for Dogs Refuse to Leave Owner's Side in Emergency Room

