Dolphin gets a much needed belly rub

More
A dolphin swam up to a nature photographer who was visiting the Aran Islands just west of Ireland.
0:29 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolphin gets a much needed belly rub
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48421923,"title":"Dolphin gets a much needed belly rub","duration":"0:29","description":"A dolphin swam up to a nature photographer who was visiting the Aran Islands just west of Ireland.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dolphin-needed-belly-rub-48421923","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.