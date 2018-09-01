'Egg'-cellent gender reveal has internet holding its breath in suspense

More
The egg roulette reveal has been viewed more than 12 million times.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Egg'-cellent gender reveal has internet holding its breath in suspense
Yeah. And slim. It's. Cracks in it and you're not alone. Tina are harmless. Don't you. Now. I. Okay pain. The others. And thinkers. You know. Yeah really hurt them. A. Blue. They. Blow. Yeah. He's. Yeah. Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah because. Well here. No. Lent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52242636,"title":"'Egg'-cellent gender reveal has internet holding its breath in suspense ","duration":"3:00","description":"The egg roulette reveal has been viewed more than 12 million times. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/egg-cellent-gender-reveal-internet-holding-breath-suspense-52242636","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.