Elephant rescued from ocean 10 miles off Sri Lanka

More
On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan navy rescued a wild elephant dragged out to sea by strong currents.
1:38 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elephant rescued from ocean 10 miles off Sri Lanka
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48624516,"title":"Elephant rescued from ocean 10 miles off Sri Lanka","duration":"1:38","description":"On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan navy rescued a wild elephant dragged out to sea by strong currents.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/elephant-rescued-ocean-10-miles-off-sri-lanka-48624516","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.