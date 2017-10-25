Endangered sea turtles guarded by Mexican police

More
A police officer in Mexico is standing guard over a beach full of nesting endangered sea turtles.
0:31 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Endangered sea turtles guarded by Mexican police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50719461,"title":"Endangered sea turtles guarded by Mexican police","duration":"0:31","description":"A police officer in Mexico is standing guard over a beach full of nesting endangered sea turtles.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/endangered-sea-turtles-guarded-mexican-police-50719461","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.