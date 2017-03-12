-
Now Playing: Couple seeking sponsors for their wedding
-
Now Playing: Bride surprises father fighting leukemia with wedding inside hospital
-
Now Playing: Father of the bride fails to hold back tears when seeing his daughter on wedding day
-
Now Playing: College football playoff selection
-
Now Playing: Nanny chases down package thief in Washington
-
Now Playing: NBC facing tough questions after firing of Matt Lauer
-
Now Playing: A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game
-
Now Playing: Parents of missing teen found safe speak out
-
Now Playing: Slain NYPD officer's children receive new home
-
Now Playing: Ford Motor Company issues a major recall
-
Now Playing: 84-year-old former priest goes on trial for decades-old murder
-
Now Playing: New details in the case of a missing Florida high school student
-
Now Playing: New questions about Matt Lauer's firing over alleged sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game and had to be resuscitated
-
Now Playing: Train hits car sitting partially on tracks
-
Now Playing: Missing Florida teen found thousands of miles from home
-
Now Playing: Blind triplets credit their father with helping them earn highest rank in Boy Scouts
-
Now Playing: High school girl vanished from home found safe in New York
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday consumers warning about thieves at the front door
-
Now Playing: Search intensifying for the missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina