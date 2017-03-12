Father of the bride fails to hold back tears when seeing his daughter on wedding day

When Gladys Salinas' father, who asked ABC News not to use his name, first saw her on her wedding day Saturday, he couldn't help but break down into tears. Salinas' younger sister, Rosa Moran, captured the heartwarming moment in a viral video.
0:35 | 12/03/17

