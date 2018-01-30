-
Now Playing: This little girl loves magic tricks
-
Now Playing: Owl has a hoot staring into traffic camera
-
Now Playing: Stubborn elk won't listen to police
-
Now Playing: Young hockey phenom heats up the ice
-
Now Playing: Snowmen taken down by swordsman
-
Now Playing: Australian cyclist stops to help thirsty koala
-
Now Playing: Brazen thief hits up garage for tools
-
Now Playing: Police officer protects and serves a hungry squirrel
-
Now Playing: Florida man wrangles gator using a broom and blanket
-
Now Playing: Baby aardvark gets skittish around a scale
-
Now Playing: These police officers know how to protect and sled
-
Now Playing: Zoo animal gets a royal honor of sorts
-
Now Playing: Mexico discovers world's longest underwater cave in Mayan heartland
-
Now Playing: Cat experiences first snowfall
-
Now Playing: Great Dane, toddler make for great friends
-
Now Playing: Big dog and chimp know how to monkey around
-
Now Playing: 'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art
-
Now Playing: Panda twins enjoy their 1st snow
-
Now Playing: Car plows into 2nd floor of building
-
Now Playing: Police officer captures 12-foot Burmese python