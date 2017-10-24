Girl raises more than $4K after mom's breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Ohlson, 10, began selling pink lemonade and pink ribbon cookies to donate to a local cancer center.
1:06 | 10/24/17

Transcript for Girl raises more than $4K after mom's breast cancer diagnosis

