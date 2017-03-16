Goldfish with its own 'wheelchair'

An aquarium store manager in San Antonio, Texas, created a "wheelchair" for a goldfish with mobility issues.
0:29 | 03/16/17

Transcript for Goldfish with its own 'wheelchair'
