Grandma shines as flower girl with fairy wings and magic wand

More
Dorothy Czartorski, 86, served as a flower girl in her granddaughter's Oct. 21 wedding, rocking fairy wings and a magic wand down the aisle.
1:22 | 12/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grandma shines as flower girl with fairy wings and magic wand
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51520015,"title":"Grandma shines as flower girl with fairy wings and magic wand","duration":"1:22","description":"Dorothy Czartorski, 86, served as a flower girl in her granddaughter's Oct. 21 wedding, rocking fairy wings and a magic wand down the aisle.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/grandma-shines-flower-girl-fairy-wings-magic-wand-51520015","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.