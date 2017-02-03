Great grandma celebrates her 100th birthday by dancing

Elisabeth Cockrell marked her 100th birthday on Feb. 26 by kicking up her dancing feet in front of family and friends. A video of the Moreno Valley, California grandmother dancing at her birthday party has gone viral.
