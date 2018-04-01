Groom surprises bride with engagement, wedding in 1 night

More
Nicole and Danny Rios were pronounced husband and wife less than two hours after they became engaged.
1:00 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Groom surprises bride with engagement, wedding in 1 night

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52147286,"title":"Groom surprises bride with engagement, wedding in 1 night","duration":"1:00","description":"Nicole and Danny Rios were pronounced husband and wife less than two hours after they became engaged.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/groom-surprises-bride-engagement-wedding-night-52147286","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.