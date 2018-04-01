-
Now Playing: Groom surprises bride with engagement, wedding in 1 night
-
Now Playing: Dad's dance to Beyonce with daughters has his family in hysterics
-
Now Playing: T. rex's ice skating skills aren't extinct
-
Now Playing: Lots of laughs: Police try to gather rogue geese
-
Now Playing: Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Nurse gets creative so kid won't cry during shots
-
Now Playing: Deepak Chopra: 'We are dictating our insanity'
-
Now Playing: Woman pays for stranger's birthday cake to honor her late daughter
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee bus driver pulls over to help pregnant woman apparently in labor
-
Now Playing: Christmas prank makes kids cry, then laugh
-
Now Playing: California twins born in different years
-
Now Playing: Oct. 7, 1980: Julia Child prepares a garlic mayonnaise for spaghetti
-
Now Playing: Teen surprises mom and aunt with his college acceptance
-
Now Playing: 'Grandpa' hilariously babysits daughter's dog
-
Now Playing: Grieving family shamed for not putting up Christmas decorations in anonymous note
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old dedicates tree each Christmas to heart donor
-
Now Playing: CEO of La Colombe coffee: 'I don't want this tax cut'
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M
-
Now Playing: Girl Scout buys American Girl dolls for libraries to lend
-
Now Playing: Cuddling tiger cubs amaze at Conn. zoo