High school football team's patriotic parade at homecoming

More
A high school football team made a strong statement at their homecoming game with a powerful patriotic display.
1:04 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school football team's patriotic parade at homecoming
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50669492,"title":"High school football team's patriotic parade at homecoming","duration":"1:04","description":"A high school football team made a strong statement at their homecoming game with a powerful patriotic display.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/high-school-football-teams-patriotic-parade-homecoming-50669492","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.