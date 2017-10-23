Now Playing: Zak Ebrahim: It takes so much energy to hate

Now Playing: NYPD adds 434 officers to its ranks

Now Playing: High school football team's patriotic parade at homecoming

Now Playing: Fallen soldier gained fame as bike stunt star before military

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Pregnant widow of fallen soldier will tell daughter that her father 'died as a hero'

Now Playing: Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission receives Medal of Honor

Now Playing: Woman speaks out about falling for Charles Manson at 14

Now Playing: Woman, 94, realizes her skydiving dream

Now Playing: Former police officer cut off GPS tracker, on the run ahead of rape trial

Now Playing: Retired Army Capt. Gary Michael Rose: Everything you need to know

Now Playing: Controversy over call to widow of Sgt. La David Johnson continues

Now Playing: Trump contradicts Army widow's account of his condolence phone call

Now Playing: Houston Astros' World Series trip rallies city after Harvey

Now Playing: 'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals

Now Playing: Possible ISIS-inspired terror plot reportedly thwarted

Now Playing: Meet the 11-year-old who developed a new method of testing for lead in water

Now Playing: Gold Star widow speaks about phone call with Trump

Now Playing: Manhunt grows for suspected serial killer

Now Playing: Wildfires spread as conditions worsen in California