Hippo born at Memphis Zoo

More
The Memphis Zoo welcomed an addition to its family: an adorable, 76-pound baby hippo. The zoo is holding a contest to name the female hippo.
1:01 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hippo born at Memphis Zoo
I. Yeah. Can. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46605513,"title":"Hippo born at Memphis Zoo","duration":"1:01","description":"The Memphis Zoo welcomed an addition to its family: an adorable, 76-pound baby hippo. The zoo is holding a contest to name the female hippo.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/hippo-born-memphis-zoo-46605513","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.