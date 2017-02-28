Kilauea volcano magma flows into lava pool

More
Incredible closeup footage shows magma pouring from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano into a lava pool and hardening into solid rock.
1:28 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kilauea volcano magma flows into lava pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45810025,"title":"Kilauea volcano magma flows into lava pool","duration":"1:28","description":"Incredible closeup footage shows magma pouring from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano into a lava pool and hardening into solid rock.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/kilauea-volcano-magma-flows-lava-pool-45810025","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.