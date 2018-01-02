Largest concentration of dinosaur tracks unearthed

More
NASA scientists are supposed to look up into the galaxy but under their noses sat an amazing discovery unlike any other they had ever seen.
1:32 | 02/01/18

Transcript for Largest concentration of dinosaur tracks unearthed
Be cold and there is set to start. Because on one slap we have almost the whole. History have of mammals. About ninety feet away opponents this grassy slope. I saw Bosch sticking out there. Don't look like something that heavy equipment. Would have not been to there and David smooth as if they've been there forever. I. The paradox. Of this thing being Ivan the noses of astrophysicist. Should breaking out into space. And they never notice this. I thought it was a wonderful poetry to bring into the Goddard space pleasant situation. The sound time. Obviously level was 300 feet higher than it is now home. There's remarkable on a scale of one to ten this is a world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Largest concentration of dinosaur tracks unearthed
NASA scientists are supposed to look up into the galaxy but under their noses sat an amazing discovery unlike any other they had ever seen.
