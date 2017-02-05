Man buys robot cat for his mother with dementia

More
Man gives his mother a robotic cat as a birthday gift after she was forced to give up her cat due to dementia and mobility issues. "Oh I love him."
0:52 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man buys robot cat for his mother with dementia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47164976,"title":"Man buys robot cat for his mother with dementia","duration":"0:52","description":"Man gives his mother a robotic cat as a birthday gift after she was forced to give up her cat due to dementia and mobility issues. \"Oh I love him.\"","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-buys-robot-cat-mother-dementia-47164976","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.