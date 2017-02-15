Man gives flowers to Starbucks employee without a valentine

Man performs random act of kindness by giving flowers and chocolate to a Starbucks employee who doesn't have a valentine. "You deserve it."
0:24 | 02/15/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man gives flowers to Starbucks employee without a valentine
Hey what. Which are then. Do you have about time. No one. You're seeing. Filed a surprise birth and we deserve a little. You're welcome. You have a good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

