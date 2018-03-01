Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey

More
After losing his belongings in Hurricane Harvey, a tire store manager in Texas was blown away by a brand new Gibson guitar from his employees.
1:02 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey
Either. And right down house. News. And cause them naturally. These guys use is viewed as well. We did this much. And that the US government the it was. Yeah yeah. I'm. May I. Yeah. I'm. I up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52118455,"title":"Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey","duration":"1:02","description":"After losing his belongings in Hurricane Harvey, a tire store manager in Texas was blown away by a brand new Gibson guitar from his employees. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/manager-gifted-guitar-losing-hurricane-harvey-52118455","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.