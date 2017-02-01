Former Marine With Double Arm Transplant Wiggles His Fingers in Update

A former U.S. Marine who last year had a double arm transplant celebrated the advent of 2017 a little early by wiggling his fingers to show his progress.
0:55 | 01/02/17

Transcript for Former Marine With Double Arm Transplant Wiggles His Fingers in Update
