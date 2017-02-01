-
Now Playing: Former Marine With Double Arm Transplant Wiggles His Fingers in Update
-
Now Playing: FDA Issues New Guidelines to Prevent Pacemaker Hacking
-
Now Playing: New Year Reminds Some to Focus on Health
-
Now Playing: Chris Powell Helps Get You Started on a Healthy New Year
-
Now Playing: Ways to Help Increase Happiness in 2017
-
Now Playing: Chris and Heidi Powell Share 3 Workouts You Can Do at Home
-
Now Playing: Project Wellness: Can Flotation Therapy Cure You?
-
Now Playing: How to Survive Your New Year's Day Hangover
-
Now Playing: Debbie Reynolds' Stroke Highlights When People Follow Loved Ones in Death
-
Now Playing: Obama Announces the US Is Preparing to Take Action Against Russia
-
Now Playing: 4-Year-Old Gets 'Star Wars'-Themed Adoption Ceremony
-
Now Playing: Does Salt Room Therapy Work?
-
Now Playing: A Look at the Zero Sugar Diet With Author Dave Zinczenko
-
Now Playing: Celebrity Tragedies Bring Awareness to Heart Health
-
Now Playing: How to Stay Sane During the Holidays
-
Now Playing: Man Fights DUI Charge for Apparently Driving With Caffeine in His System
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest
-
Now Playing: Toddler Sippy Cups and Toys May Be Infested With Germs
-
Now Playing: Infant Matches to Donated Liver After 40 Minutes on Organ Wait List
-
Now Playing: Is There a Higher Risk of Heart Problems During the Holidays?