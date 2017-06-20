Meet this 9-year-old CFO from Boston

More
After a writing a letter to the snack company Kind, Alex Munoz became the youngest shareholder of the company and CFO for a day.
0:55 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet this 9-year-old CFO from Boston
Right. Soon back. I am in the sexy content. Airline that he knowing yourself up I think you have to have any planes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48156469,"title":"Meet this 9-year-old CFO from Boston","duration":"0:55","description":"After a writing a letter to the snack company Kind, Alex Munoz became the youngest shareholder of the company and CFO for a day.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/meet-year-cfo-boston-48156469","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.