Miami house, featuring lazy river, sold for a cool $2.05M

More
According to the real estate listing, the house was named "Woodsong," and was created by architect Alfred Browning Parker.
0:38 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miami house, featuring lazy river, sold for a cool $2.05M
Oh property in Miami with the cool way to get around. From the outside he would never know what it's best feature it is so this one isn't a dollar once you get inside you can enjoy a ninety foot lazy river. That runs between the rooms. And three separate buildings the home is 181000 square feet he has served in addition to the lazy river it also includes a look good. A waterfall and a jacuzzi. It sold for just over two million dollars. That's it. Maybe they are charging a dollar. That's a virtual still. Having seen a lot of Miami properties and none of them with a lazy river we're not sure exactly who owns that place but there are future friends.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52460395,"title":"Miami house, featuring lazy river, sold for a cool $2.05M","duration":"0:38","description":"According to the real estate listing, the house was named \"Woodsong,\" and was created by architect Alfred Browning Parker.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/miami-house-featuring-lazy-river-sold-cool-205m-52460395","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.