Transcript for Miami house, featuring lazy river, sold for a cool $2.05M

Oh property in Miami with the cool way to get around. From the outside he would never know what it's best feature it is so this one isn't a dollar once you get inside you can enjoy a ninety foot lazy river. That runs between the rooms. And three separate buildings the home is 181000 square feet he has served in addition to the lazy river it also includes a look good. A waterfall and a jacuzzi. It sold for just over two million dollars. That's it. Maybe they are charging a dollar. That's a virtual still. Having seen a lot of Miami properties and none of them with a lazy river we're not sure exactly who owns that place but there are future friends.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.