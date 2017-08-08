Military mom surprises son over school intercom after return from deployment

Shania Porter of Phoenix announced she was back home over the P.A. system at the school her son Blake, 4, attends, then surprised her other son, Bryce, 5, at his school.
0:55 | 08/08/17

