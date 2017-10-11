Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits More Photos of Dominique Davis and her daughters Penny, 4, and Amelia, 11, get thousands of likes on Instagram. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits And. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Veterans Day by the numbers

Now Playing: The history of Veterans Day

Now Playing: Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits

Now Playing: Woman delivers her own child on way to hospital

Now Playing: Kitten named DOG rules the roost among 23 support dogs

Now Playing: Top 7 heartwarming military stories of 2017 for Veterans Day

Now Playing: Nannies suing diplomat were 'lured to the US,' endured 'grueling' conditions, complaint says

Now Playing: Transgender airman inspired by veteran grandfather

Now Playing: Truck hits fire hydrant, sending water high into the air

Now Playing: Top fire safety tips from the American Red Cross and the New York City Fire Department

Now Playing: Expert explains why eyewitness testimonies can be unreliable in solving crimes

Now Playing: Tips on how to host a stress-free Thanksgiving

Now Playing: Rand Paul's neighbor pleads not guilty to attack

Now Playing: GOP Senate candidate accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

Now Playing: Deep freeze moves east after slamming Midwest

Now Playing: Puerto Rico still in power crisis

Now Playing: Shooting on I-95 in Providence, RI

Now Playing: OJ Simpson barred from Las Vegas hotel, according to reports

Now Playing: Comedian Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct by several women

Now Playing: Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51071970,"title":"Mom and daughters go viral with matching outfits","duration":"1:07","description":"Photos of Dominique Davis and her daughters Penny, 4, and Amelia, 11, get thousands of likes on Instagram.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-daughters-viral-matching-outfits-51071970","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}