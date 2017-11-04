National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a wild ride

Seven-month-old Redd, a Bornean orangutan at the Smithsonian National Zoo, clung to his mother, Batang, as she climbed across a 50-foot-high suspended cable.
0:38 | 04/11/17

