NJ woman's reaction to $2M lottery win caught on video

Jessica Macarone got the surprise of her life at a newsstand in Newark, New Jersey.
0:51 | 02/24/17

Transcript for NJ woman's reaction to $2M lottery win caught on video
Well we do know though who won the two million dollar prize in New Jersey because cameras were there the moment she found out. You some two million I. You're kidding me he's Israel Israeli air and also my dad and my own role in my will have a hard time services like. But let's just learning. Thank you. I'm very raiders' old lady who had a terrible year for one it sounds like yeah. Is an attorney who works near that newsstand in new work and matched five numbers to set the powerball. And that money coming in a really animated Ed. They incredible fact that the cameras just happened be there at that moment that she finds out her life is about to change. The power of using cameras video and network to share with you don't you wish your car so good cameraman was rolling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45711442,"title":"NJ woman's reaction to $2M lottery win caught on video","duration":"0:51","description":"Jessica Macarone got the surprise of her life at a newsstand in Newark, New Jersey.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/nj-womans-reaction-2m-lottery-win-caught-video-45711442","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
