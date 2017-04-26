Transcript for Nordstrom selling $425 'muddy' jeans

It is your hope day pulse and the latest weird clothing from Nordstrom Skye and department store is selling down and dirty jeans for men. That month. It's fake settlement haven't times you wash them they will continue to look just as bad when you take them out of their trucks machine get down get down and dirty look though it'll cost you. 425. Dollars while. A Nordstrom doesn't played out favorites what we are clothing you may or call list the clear need mom jeans for women. With a plastic window in the legs those 95 month. You give them they cut out part but your wife that it clear means have a fees entirely clear James OK there are those bargain price of 100 dollars. But can. Nordstrom does not to sell them. Right there are some things Nordstrom on south and definitely draw the line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.