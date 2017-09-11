You can now enjoy breakfast at Tiffany's, at the company's new cafe

More
Tiffany & Co. has unveiled a renovation of the fourth floor at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, including the Blue Box Cafe.
0:37 | 11/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for You can now enjoy breakfast at Tiffany's, at the company's new cafe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51045435,"title":"You can now enjoy breakfast at Tiffany's, at the company's new cafe","duration":"0:37","description":"Tiffany & Co. has unveiled a renovation of the fourth floor at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, including the Blue Box Cafe.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/now-enjoy-breakfast-tiffanys-companys-cafe-51045435","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.