Pizza delivery driver gets tip of a lifetime

More
Pastor Wilfredo De Jesus surprised one woman who came to his Chicago church to deliver two pizzas.
1:33 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pizza delivery driver gets tip of a lifetime
Hospital's. Original intent. Fire news. It's. Reuters puts. Funny I don't believe. But it'll you. I. This morning. This city. People who owns. When you look at what is and we're put him. Well we'll. Going through. There. It's prayers. Hundreds. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53559783,"title":"Pizza delivery driver gets tip of a lifetime","duration":"1:33","description":"Pastor Wilfredo De Jesus surprised one woman who came to his Chicago church to deliver two pizzas.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/pizza-delivery-driver-tip-lifetime-53559783","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.