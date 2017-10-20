Police officer captures alligator with bare hands

Officer Xzevies Baez responded to an alligator sighting behind Cocoa High School in Florida last week, capturing it with his bare hands and moving it to a safer pond.
0:40 | 10/20/17

Commence. Attack. Yeah. Okay.

