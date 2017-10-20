{"id":50620594,"title":"Police officer captures alligator with bare hands","duration":"0:40","description":"Officer Xzevies Baez responded to an alligator sighting behind Cocoa High School in Florida last week, capturing it with his bare hands and moving it to a safer pond. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-officer-captures-alligator-bare-hands-50620594","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}