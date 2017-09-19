Former pro skier takes pup for a chilly ride

More
Kerry Lofy was strapped to his puppy when he went gliding on a surface of hail in California.
0:52 | 09/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former pro skier takes pup for a chilly ride
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49947257,"title":"Former pro skier takes pup for a chilly ride","duration":"0:52","description":"Kerry Lofy was strapped to his puppy when he went gliding on a surface of hail in California.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/pro-skier-takes-pup-chilly-ride-49947257","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.