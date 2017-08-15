Puma caught hiding under desk in Brazil

Firefighters removed a puma hiding under a desk in an office in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They released it to a wildlife non-governmental organization.
0:23 | 08/15/17

Transcript for Puma caught hiding under desk in Brazil
