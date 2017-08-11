Sassy best friends insist they're twins because they 'have the same birthday and the same soul'

More
4-year-olds Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland of Miami believe they are twins because they are best friends and shared a birthday party.
0:51 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sassy best friends insist they're twins because they 'have the same birthday and the same soul'
You bring. Yeah same kind of yeah yeah. When.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51020689,"title":"Sassy best friends insist they're twins because they 'have the same birthday and the same soul'","duration":"0:51","description":"4-year-olds Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland of Miami believe they are twins because they are best friends and shared a birthday party. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/sassy-best-friends-insist-twins-birthday-soul-51020689","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.