Sharks take fish from fishermen

More
Three sharks took a tarpon from a group of fishermen in Boca Grande, Florida, that the men were returning to the ocean.
0:26 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sharks take fish from fishermen
The bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48136854,"title":"Sharks take fish from fishermen","duration":"0:26","description":"Three sharks took a tarpon from a group of fishermen in Boca Grande, Florida, that the men were returning to the ocean.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/sharks-fish-fishermen-48136854","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.