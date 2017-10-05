Transcript for Sisters surprised with new home from Tyler Perry

Today, we want to catch up with a family we met on "The view" who is strength and determination personify what it means to be a "Champion." But first, check out their story one more time. My name is Tonia handy, and I'm the mom of 9-year-old, 10-year-old, 11-year-old Tai, rainn and Brooke Shepard. We have lived in Brooklyn for about nine years now, and I never thought that I would have to leave, but we were evicted and we ended up in a homeless shelter. It's really hard for us because, like, we would have to, like, keep packing and unpacking. When I tried to sleep, my mom woke me up because we had to keep moving around, and I was tired most of the day, and I was also really hungry. I worked a job that pays only minimum wage, and so have to explain why I can't afford certain things, but I let them know that I'm always trying. It's very hard. She just gives all -- everything to us, and she doesn't really, like, buy anything for herself. I feel weighed down sometimes, but I try not to show it and give that to the girls. My biggest fear right now is that they would give up on me, and I guess lose hope in my ability to take them further than this. I first got the girls into track and field because they are very competitive. I remember taking them to school, and they would race a whole block to school. My favorite efferent is the 80-meter hurdles. I love the 3,000. My favorite event is the high jump because sometimes it makes me feel like I'm taller than my sisters. The Shepard sisters, they qualified for the aau junior olympics this summer, and their mother said they never ran or did any sports before, so that's kind of amazing. Rainn won the 3,000 meters for her age group, and it was tremendous. Tai came in second in the 80-meter hurdles just by a hair, and Brooke came in second in the high jump, and we don't even have a high jump pit, so how amazing is that? Welcome. So "Sports illustrated" contacted you girls to tell you that all three of you have been named sports kids 2016 kids of the year. You haven't seen yourselves on the cover, is that right? No. It's lucky for us that we know some people over there, and take a look. There you girls are on the jum Jumbotron in the center of times square. Oh, my god. How does it feel? How does it feel? How does it feel to see that? You did this. This is what your hard work did. Kind of fantastic. ??? Tonia, Tyler said he is going to find you and your girls a place to live and pay your rent for the next two years. Oh, my god! Oh, my god. That's from Tyler. I love him. So please welcome Tonia handy and her three junior olympians, Brooke, rainn and Tai. Hey. So Tyler reached out to us after y'all were on the show, and tell us what happened once you found that out, and what went on. We were so happy and so grateful to hear. I knew that it just -- it was going to be a better life for us. Because it would give us a chance to save, definitely. And with this new job, and a new apartment, this is definitely a jump start in the right direction. Now I remember the last time you were here, you were looking for a new job. Tell us about the new job. Yes, yes( well, with the help of the mothers on the team, I was able to land a position at a local hospital, and full benefits, better pay. And so, you know, the last time you were here, we surprised you with being on the cover of "Sports illustrated," and I hear, you went to a big event in honor of the cover. Who did you meet? Did you meet anybody there? Was anybody, you know, famous there? We met -- we met Beyonce. We also -- Oh, yeah. We all took a picture with her, and we also saw Jay Z, and he was really cool. We also met -- we also met Lebron James, and he gave us a hug before he said his speech before his award. Nice. And Michael Phelps, I saw the swimming man. Mm-hmm. Okay. Michael Phelps gave you a bracelet? He gave me a bracelet, and he told us to write our goals down so it can help us achieve them. Because you can focus on them. That's right. We met his wife, and we saw pictures of his kid. Oh, nice. Very nice. Tonia, you and the girls say that you have learned a lot from your time at the homeless schetter. What do you mean by that? I learned that you can't judge a book by its cover. There are a lot of women and children in there, and working hard to get out, and they are just regular folks like you and I. We had so much help from so many people. Loving, caring people. Republicans, don't forget that. Sorry. I just had to say it. Because it's real people. It's all of us. The grace of god, go we all. Right? Isn't that right? You had a minimum wage job. Now I have a better job by the grace of god, and the beautiful Tyler Perry -- How can you beat that? You can't -- Well, maybe -- I don't know if we can beat that, but we can maybe pile on top of that. For the past three days, we pit you and your girls up in a hotel so your apartment could get painted. Well -- Thanks. Okay. What you don't know is while you were gone, interior designer Mike Harrison has been making over the apartment, so say hi to Mike who is at your apartment right now. Hey, Mike. Hi! Oh, wow. Tonia, here's a look at your apartment before. You and the girls have been sleeping on air mattresses and have no furniture, so Tyler Perry has paid to have your new apartment fully furnished as well. So let's check it out. Mike, why don't you open the door and let us in? Yeah. Let us in. Let us in. I hope you're ready. Welcome. First I'm going to show you Tonia, your brand new space. Oh, my -- It was so important for me to create a sanctuary for you. This is going to be a space where no kids are allowed. You can shut the door. You can take a nap. You can read a book. That's not fair. You can do it all. How's the living room, Mike? Are you ready for the living room? Yes. Oh, my god. As you remember before, it was just an air mattress in it, and now it's a fully functioning living room, and you can have the whole track team over if you wanted to. It's all just about entertaining and reminding yourself this is a blessed home. Are you guys ready for the last thing? You have to show them the girls' rooms. We have to see them. It's your bedroom. Come with me. Oh, yeah. You guys. You're so vibrant, and I wanted to bring that and reflect it in the space. You have enough trophies to show off for three rooms, so I picked some great ones. You work so hard, and I'm so grateful and humbled, and I really hope that you enjoy this, and welcome home. Thank you, Mike. Oh, my god. So -- just -- I'm just a little curious. What do you think? Is it great? It's amazing. Is it good? Amazing. Is that making you happy? It's amazing. Stuttering. Thank you. Thank you. It seerriously was my pleasure. This is the least I could do for your amazing story. I hope you girls enjoy it so much. Thank you, Mike. Thank you, thank you, thank you, to the interior designer Mike Harrison, and of course to the fabulous Tyler Perry, and to you for your stability and strength

